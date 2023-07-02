Home / Politics / NCP leaders at Ajit Pawar's house; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

NCP leaders at Ajit Pawar's house; Sharad Pawar says unaware of meeting

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation

Press Trust of India Mumbai
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present | Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 02 2023 | 2:18 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Nationalist Congress Party's senior leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence in Mumbai.

However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition (LoP) in the Maharashtra Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.

The meeting assumes significance in the wake of Ajit Pawar recently saying he was not keen on continuing as the LoP and wanted to work in the party organisation.

Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting held at Ajit Pawar's official residence 'Devgiri', while state party president Jayant Patil was not present.

Some MLAs were also present in the meeting.

The agenda of the meet was not known.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai.

'On July 6, I have called a meeting of senior leaders and decisions related to the party will be discussed,' he said.

The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.

Also Read

NCP committee rejects Sharad Pawar's decision to step down as party chief

Pawar has sought more time to consider NCP committee's resolution: Patel

NCP panel set up by Pawar to decide on next party chief to meet on May 5

In politics, nothing happens by accident: Raut ahead of crucial NCP meet

After Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP wants quick decision on MLAs' disqualification

It will help if Assam CM 'did not poke his nose into Manipur': Chidambaram

'Minority communities benefitted most from welfare schemes under Modi govt'

Rajasthan polls: AIMIM chief Owaisi to hold public meeting in Jaipur today

Rahul Gandhi to sound poll bugle in Telangana for upcoming elections today

Shah to visit UP today, to attend event marking Sonelal Patel's anniversary

Topics :Eknath Shindeajit pawarSharad PawarNCPShiv SenaMaharashtra

First Published: Jul 02 2023 | 2:18 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story