India saw rapid changes across sectors in 11 years: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government marked the completion of 11 years in office on Monday by unveiling a 176-page “comprehensive compendium” on India’s transformation under the PM’s “visionary leadership” across 14 facets of policymaking — ranging from national security and foreign policy to infrastructure growth, healthcare, women’s empowerment, and social justice. “PM Modi has brought the politics of development — Vikasvaad — into the mainstream, making it a focal point around which political discourse and policy action now revolve,” detailed the booklet, released on Monday morning by the government’s Press Information Bureau (PIB). The Modi-led 72-member Union Council of Ministers had taken the oath of office on June 9, 2024.

In the afternoon, addressing a press conference at the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) national headquarters here, the party’s National President J P Nadda, who is also a Union minister, said that proactive governance has been the hallmark of Modi’s tenure as the country’s PM. He said Modi has confronted challenges head-on and taken “bold decisions” once thought impossible, such as the “abrogation of Article 370”, the 2016 surgical strike, the Balakot air strike, and Operation Sindoor of 2025. Nadda listed the banning of triple talaq, the Citizenship Amendment Act, demonetisation, one-third reservation for women in the Lok Sabha (LS) and legislative Assemblies, ending the distinction between plan and non-plan expenditure, advancing the Union Budget presentation from the “colonial-era” February 28 to February 1, and merging the railway Budget with the Union Budget as other key decisions over the past 11 years.

ALSO READ: NDA will form govts in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal in 2026: Amit Shah Nadda said demonetisation — where people queued up to withdraw money without complaining despite the Opposition’s intense efforts to provoke them — was evidence of the credibility of the PM’s leadership. Referring to the BJP falling short of the majority mark by 32 seats in the 2024 LS polls and, for the first time since 2014, having to rely on allies to secure a majority — with Opposition leaders raising questions about the government’s longevity — Nadda expressed confidence that the NDA government will complete its tenure and asserted it will last the next full term as well. “Our government is strong. It will last for five years in this term and the next too,” he said.

The booklet said, “The success of Operation Sindoor demonstrated a new India: resolute, swift, and sovereign in action.” It added that a dynamic foreign and national security policy is essential to respond to today’s global opportunities and challenges. “The Modi government has consistently delivered on this front, ensuring a stable, strong, and safe nation,” it said. The booklet highlighted vibrant India-US relations as a foreign policy success, terming it “Modi’s adaptive strategy with the US”. It said India has emerged as an economic powerhouse, with the government creating a base for “growthade” through infrastructure expansion, such as the development of national highways. The government also said it has championed cooperative federalism by incentivising states to undertake reforms voluntarily. It mentioned the all-time high goods and services tax collections in April 2025.

It also detailed measures for the welfare of Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs), and women through schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana and Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana, adding that 810 million people continue to receive food security. “There is highest ever representation for the SCs, STs, and OBCs in the Union Council of Ministers,” it said. The government claimed that welfare measures, such as Mission Poshan, have helped improve the sex ratio at birth, which, for the first time, stands at 1,020 women per 1,000 men. At his press conference, Nadda said the Indian economy continues to grow despite global challenges and that international bodies like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have called it a bright spot. He said over 250 million people have been lifted out of poverty — a figure acknowledged globally.

Nadda dismissed Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh’s jibe at Modi for not addressing a press conference on the government’s anniversary. The Union minister questioned what was wrong with the president of the main ruling party speaking to the media. He also criticised Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi’s remarks about the Election Commission of India and the fairness of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, likening him to a sore loser in a cricket match who blames the umpire for a loss while claiming credit in case of a win. The Congress on Monday released two booklets that flagged stagnating growth, rising hunger, and “unfulfilled promises” over the 11 years of the Modi government. At a press conference in the national capital, Congress Research Department Head M V Rajeev Gowda released Ek Aur Baar Jumla Sarkar and 11 Saal Jhoothe Vikaas Ke Vaade. He said the first booklet examines promises made by the BJP in its 2024 manifesto, while the second is a “detailed exposé” of the BJP’s “hollow promises”.

“In the 11-Saal document, one of the first themes they (BJP) highlight is taking care of the poor and the marginalised. They are very happy that 810 million people are getting free foodgrain under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana. But the basic problem of hunger is a much larger crisis in India, and it puts us at 105 out of 127 countries in the World Hunger Index. Its implications: malnutrition is affecting our children in a horrible way, crippling their growth. Stunting is at 35.5 per cent; wasting is at 19.3 per cent; underweight is at 32.1 per cent,” Gowda said.

He also alleged that the Centre’s claim in the PIB booklet that India added over 5,000 defence items to the indigenisation list was untrue. “Sadly, 40 per cent of the items listed for indigenisation have not been indigenised as of now. India remains one of the top importers of defence rather than a producer and exporter. If you look at ‘mission mode DRDO projects,’ 23 out of 55 have been delayed, and the share of research and development in our defence budget is only 5.45 per cent,” he said. He further challenged the claim that India is the fastest-growing large economy. “So, what is happening in this 11th year of your Sarkar, PM Modi? What is happening is reflected in the response of the private sector. Is the Indian private sector investing in India? If you look at the investment figures, after you have given the bonanza tax cut, nothing has changed. They still don’t have confidence in the management of your economy to invest,” Gowda said.