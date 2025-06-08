Sunday, June 08, 2025 | 06:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / NDA will form govts in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal in 2026: Amit Shah

NDA will form govts in Tamil Nadu, West Bengal in 2026: Amit Shah

Addressing party office bearers, he hailed Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging DMK from power

Amit Shah

In the 2026 Assembly election, BJP-AIADMK will form NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Madurai (Tamil Nadu)
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 08 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday asserted that the NDA would form governments in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

Addressing party office bearers, he hailed Madurai as a city of 'Parivartan' and said his party's Karyakarta Sammelan (workers meet) would lead to change as well, of dislodging DMK from power. 

In the 2026 Assembly election, BJP-AIADMK will form NDA government in Tamil Nadu and people will defeat DMK in 2026 polls and the DMK is 100 per cent failure government.

"In 2026, in Tamil Nadu and West Bengal, NDA will form governments.'' he said.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Chirag Paswan, Chirag, Paswan

People of Bihar to decide from where I should contest state polls: Paswan

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam

Cong slams PM Modi's 'insensitivity' to Manipur crisis, calls it 'shocking'

Anupriya Patel, Anupriya

Congress leaders are doing politics on Op Sindoor: Minister Anupriya Patel

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

Despite BJP's 4-engine govt, daughters not safe: AAP on minor's death

BJP, Maharashtra

Bengaluru stampede: BJP holds protest, seeks resignation of CM, deputy CM

Topics : Amit Shah NDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 08 2025 | 6:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon