No altenative of PM Modi on national level, says Maha Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

Further, on being asked about the opposition's allegations that various projects are going out of state, Deputy CM said that it is an effort to create confusion among the youth

Ajit Pawar
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 01 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Expressing his confidence in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has said that there is no alternative to the PM as he worked and brought various schemes for the people.

Ajit Pawar interacted with the media at the celebration of the 206th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune on Monday.

"In 2024, we have the Loksabha election. We saw recent election results in 5 states and all exit polls failed for those results. It's ultimately people who decide. If we are at the national level, I don't see any alternative to PM Modi. Under his leadership, our nation is being recognized worldwide. Apart from this, he worked for the common people and brought various schemes for the people. He is giving justice to all and bringing youth ahead," he said.

A large number of Babasaheb Ambedkar's followers throng to Vijay Stambh in Koregaon Bhima in the Pune district to take part in the celebration of the 206th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle.

"All senior officials and my colleagues have come here to pay their tribute at Vijay Stambh. Every year a huge crowd gathers here to celebrate this day, therefore our government and administration have made all arrangements for the smooth run of the event. Every official has worked here considering it as their work. Today New year also beginning I am extending my wishes to all," Ajit Pawar added.

Further, on being asked about the opposition's allegations that various projects are going out of state, Deputy CM said that it is an effort to create confusion among the youth.

"This is nothing but an effort to create confusion and anger among the youth by opposition. No projects have gone out we are well experienced in running government. We don't let any project go outside," Ajit Pawar added.

Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar , Bahujan Vanchit Aghadi President Prakash Ambedkar and Amol Kolhe (NCP, Sharad Pawar faction) were present at the event.

First Published: Jan 01 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

