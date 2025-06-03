Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Uddhav doesn't need enemy when Sanjay Raut is around: Girish Mahajan

Uddhav doesn't need enemy when Sanjay Raut is around: Girish Mahajan

The senior BJP MLA from north Maharashtra alleged that "brokers" like Raut have driven away leaders and grassroots workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT)

Uddhav Thackeray, Uddhav, Thackeray

If Thackeray failed to rein in Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) would collapse, he added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a sharp attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, senior BJP minister Girish Mahajan on Tuesday dubbed him a "broker" and a political enemy of Uddhav Thackeray who is chipping away at the party organisation.

Mahajan's retort stemmed from Raut's scathing attack on the former, believed to be a close aide of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Raut had said Mahajan would be the first leader to desert the BJP when it loses power.

"Uddhav Thackeray does not need any political enemy to destroy his party as Sanjay Raut is enough for this job," Mahajan, who holds the water resources portfolio in the Fadnavis cabinet, told reporters.

 

The senior BJP MLA from north Maharashtra alleged that "brokers" like Raut have driven away leaders and grassroots workers from the Shiv Sena (UBT).

"The way Raut pushed Thackeray closer to Sharad Pawar and the Congress (after the 2019 assembly elections when BJP and Sena parted ways); he has inflicted the maximum damage on his own party," Mahajan said.

If Thackeray failed to rein in Raut, the Shiv Sena (UBT) would collapse, he added.

The Shiv Sena split in June 2022 following the exit of one of the party stalwarts Eknath Shinde and several MLAs. Shinde, who later became chief minister, was allowed to retain the name Shiv Sena and the bow and arrow symbol by the Election Commission.

Responding to Raut's remark that Mahajan would be the potential deserter, the BJP leader hit back, saying he is a swayamsevak and seven-term MLA who would do anything to strengthen the party.

"But I will never do what Raut did to his party. I will not engage in any act that harms the organisation. I am one of the most senior leaders in the BJP. I sat in the Opposition for twenty years. Though I received many offers (to switch allegiance), I never left my party," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Eknath Shinde Sanjay Raut Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray Shiv Sena

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 3:51 PM IST

