'People want action, not drama, from Oppn': PM Modi ahead of 18th Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the people did not want drama or slogans being raised in the House, but substance

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ahead of the inaugural session of the 18th Lok Sabha, called for a responsible Opposition, stressing the need for substantive debate over mere slogans. "India needs responsible Opposition. People want substance, not slogans; they want debate and diligence, not disturbance in Parliament," he said.

 

Welcoming the newly elected parliamentarians, PM Modi hailed the day as a landmark in India's democratic journey. As an MP from Varanasi, he emphasised the importance of the current session, highlighting its potential to propel India towards the vision of Viksit Bharat (Developed India).
Reflecting on the significance of the recent elections, Modi noted, "India witnessed the world's largest elections, completed with great fanfare, marking a moment of pride. This election was especially noteworthy as, for the second time since independence, a government has been re-elected for a third consecutive term."

The Prime Minister also drew attention to the 50th anniversary of the Emergency, which falls on June 25, describing it as a 'black spot' on India's democracy when the Constitution was disregarded.

"Tomorrow is June 25. For those dedicated to the dignity of the Indian Constitution and democratic traditions, it is a day that can never be forgotten. It marks the completion of 50 years since the black spot on Indian democracy when the Constitution was rejected, destroyed, and the country was turned into a prison through the declaration of Emergency," he said.

Assuring the nation of his government's commitment, PM Modi said, "I want to assure the people that our government will work three times harder in its third term and deliver three times more."

The Prime Minister also acknowledged the significant presence of young parliamentarians, highlighting their role in shaping the future of the nation.

The first session, running until July 3, is expected to preview PM Modi's plans for his third term. It is also anticipated to see the formal appointment of Rahul Gandhi as the Leader of the Opposition, a position vacant since 2014.

First Published: Jun 24 2024 | 11:50 AM IST

