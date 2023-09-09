Home / Politics / No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest

No force on earth can stop me, says Chandrababu Naidu after arrest

"Finally, truth and dharma will triumph. Whatever they do to me, I will march forward for the people," he said

Press Trust of India Amaravati
During his arrest, he appealed to people and party cadre to exercise restraint

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 10:52 AM IST
Hours after his arrest in connection with alleged multi-crore skill development scam, TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said he was prepared to sacrifice his life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people, and no force can stop him.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the former Andhra Pradesh CM said, "For the past 45 years, I have selflessly served Telugu people. I am prepared to sacrifice my life to safeguard the interests of Telugu people. No force on earth can stop me from serving Telugu people, my #AndhraPradesh and my motherland."

Naidu was arrested in an early morning police operation, which involved officers knocking on the door of the caravan in which he was asleep.

The leader of opposition was arrested by the CID around 6 am from a marriage hall (outside which his caravan was parked) at Gnanapuram in Nandyal town.

Topics :N Chandrababu NaiduTDPTelugu Desam PartyAndhra Pradesh

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 10:52 AM IST

