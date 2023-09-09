Home / Politics / Biden's team says India has not allowed media questions after meet: Cong

Biden's team says India has not allowed media questions after meet: Cong

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 09 2023 | 6:37 AM IST
The Congress on Friday alleged that US President Joe Biden's team has said that despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Narendra Modi after their bilateral meeting here.

President Biden is in Delhi to attend the G20 Summit on September 9 and 10.

"President Biden's team says despite multiple requests India has not allowed media to ask questions of him and Prime Minister Modi after their bilateral meeting," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said on X.

"President Biden will now take questions in Vietnam on Sept 11th from the media accompanying him. Not surprising at all. This is how democracy is done Modi-style," Ramesh said.

Soon after his arrival this evening, Biden held a bilateral meeting with PM Modi at his residence.

Biden and many other dignitaries from across the world are in New Delhi for the G20 Summit. India currently holds the presidency of G20.

First Published: Sep 09 2023 | 6:37 AM IST

