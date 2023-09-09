Priyanka Gandhi to address public meeting in Rajasthan's Tonk on Sept 10

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address a public meeting in Tonk district of Rajasthan on September 10, party leaders said on Friday.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot visited the venue of the meeting on Friday evening and said 300 kitchens would be started simultaneously in the rural areas of the state under the Indira Rasoi Yojana on that day.

Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Swarnim Chaturvedi said Gandhi will address the meeting on the premises of the Vivekananda Model School located in Jhilae village of the district.

The party's Rajasthan in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra and Gehlot will also be present on the occasion.

During his visit to the venue at Niwai, Gehlot said, "Having the programme in Niwai matters. Our Indira Rasoi Yojana has become very popular. This subsidy-based scheme has given great relief to the people in this inflation."



According to an official spokesperson, the 'Indira Rasoi' scheme is at present running in cities where a meal is being provided for Rs 8. He said the scheme will now be started in villages and Chief Minister Gehlot will start it from Niwai on Sunday.

A police official said on Friday that Priyanka Gandhi reached Ranthambore in Sawai Madhopur district with her family on Thursday night.

Meanwhile, the Congress' general secretary organisation K C Venugopal will hold a meeting in Jaipur on Saturday over the Rajasthan assembly elections due later this year.