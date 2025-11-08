No protection for women in TN, crimes against them increases: AIADMK chief

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday claimed there was no protection to women and girls in Tamil Nadu, as crimes against them continued to "increase." Targeting the state government on women's safety, Palaniswami said it was very disheartening that women and girls lacked safety under the present DMK rule.

The DMK government appeared to take pride in compensating 6,999 victims of sexual violence, as per the provisions of the POCSO Act, by providing them Rs 104 crore during its rule, he said.

"The Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister has said that the government provided a relief of about Rs 104 crore to 6,999 girl victims. Is it a matter of pride to compensate girl victims, or is it wise to reduce crimes against them," Palaniswami asked while addressing the party's 54th foundation day meeting at Omalur in the district.