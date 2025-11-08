Home / Politics / Tughlakian decision, ruined livelihoods: Cong on 9 yrs of demonetisation

Tughlakian decision, ruined livelihoods: Cong on 9 yrs of demonetisation

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Indian economy lost its momentum on account of the "Notebandi" and has never really recovered after that

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
The Congress has been critical of the decision and has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not achieving the desired results of demonetisation | File image of Jairam Ramesh | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 6:26 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress on Saturday said the demonetisation announced on this day nine years ago was a "disastrous Tughlakian decision" that devastated the livelihoods of crores of Indians, besides crippling trade and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Indian economy lost its momentum on account of the "Notebandi" and has never really recovered after that.

"Today is the 9th anniversary of the singularly disastrous, Tughlakian decision relating to demonetisation. 

 

"The livelihoods of crores of Indians were devastated. Trade and MSMEs were crippled. The unorganised sector accounting for over 92 per cent of total employment was destroyed. The amount of black and counterfeit money didn't reduce. The slogan of cashless became meaningless. The 2,000 rupee note that was introduced has been withdrawn," Ramesh said in a post on X.

"The Indian economy lost its momentum on account of Notebandi. It has never really recovered," he added.

The Congress has been critical of the decision and has accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of not achieving the desired results of demonetisation, which included eradicating black money and stopping its use for funding terror.

Modi announced demonetisation on November 8, 2016, stopping the currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 from circulation and announcing that they will not be legal tenders any longer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

BJP a dagabaz sarkar, has no right to chant Vande Mataram, says Uddhav

88k infiltrators sent back during UPA, BJP govt found only 2,400: Digvijaya

Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of vote theft, says PM ruined independent agencies

PDP helped BJP in attacking J-K's special status, alleges Omar Abdullah

Rahul slams PM, MP CM as he shares video of kids having meals on papers

Topics :DemonetisationCongressJairam Ramesh

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story