CM Mann claims Congress, SAD 'looted'; says AAP working to restore dignity

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, accusing them of "looting" the state for decades.

He claimed that while these parties mismanaged Punjab's resources, the AAP is working "tirelessly" to restore the state's dignity and prosperity.

Mann was canvassing for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu in Panjwad, Thathi Sohal, and Jhabal Kalan ahead of the November 11 bypoll in the Tarn Taran assembly seat, which was vacated following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Targeting both Congress and the Akali Dal, Mann said, "They sold Punjab's assets, but we are reclaiming its pride." He further criticised SAD leaders Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Majithia, as well as Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa, saying they had no moral authority to speak about Punjab's welfare.

Highlighting his government's achievements, Mann emphasised that AAP has provided 58,962 government jobs to the youth without any bribes or recommendations. He also said teachers were being sent for international training to improve the state's education system, while farmers are now receiving uninterrupted electricity for their crops. Mann asserted, "In almost four years of our government, no one can accuse Bhagwant Mann of even a single penny of corruption." The chief minister also took a jibe at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal over the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police actions. Mann stated that those responsible for the sacrilege and firing incidents are now trying to "hide behind false promises," but the people of Punjab have not forgotten their actions.

Mann claimed that the Akalis and Congress were "unnerved" because, for the first time, Punjab's leadership, including the chief minister, ministers, and MLAs, came from ordinary families. "They cannot digest that the son of a teacher, the child of a common family, is running Punjab honestly and efficiently," he added. Reaffirming AAP's commitment to development and clean politics, Mann urged the public to vote for Harmeet Sandhu, describing him as a "sincere, grounded leader dedicated to public service." "Harmeet Sandhu represents the honest, people-first politics of the AAP. Tarn Taran's future will be secure in his hands," Mann said, appealing to voters to ensure Sandhu's victory with a historic margin.