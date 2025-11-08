Home / Politics / CM Mann claims Congress, SAD 'looted'; says AAP working to restore dignity

CM Mann claims Congress, SAD 'looted'; says AAP working to restore dignity

Mann was canvassing for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu in Panjwad, Thathi Sohal, and Jhabal Kalan ahead of the November 11 bypoll in the Tarn Taran assembly seat

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM
Targeting both Congress and the Akali Dal, Mann said, "They sold Punjab's assets, but we are reclaiming its pride." | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Tarn Taran
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 9:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday launched a scathing attack on opposition parties Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) and Congress, accusing them of "looting" the state for decades.

He claimed that while these parties mismanaged Punjab's resources, the AAP is working "tirelessly" to restore the state's dignity and prosperity.

Mann was canvassing for AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu in Panjwad, Thathi Sohal, and Jhabal Kalan ahead of the November 11 bypoll in the Tarn Taran assembly seat, which was vacated following the death of AAP MLA Kashmir Singh Sohal in June.

Targeting both Congress and the Akali Dal, Mann said, "They sold Punjab's assets, but we are reclaiming its pride."  He further criticised SAD leaders Sukhbir Badal and Bikram Majithia, as well as Congress leaders Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Partap Singh Bajwa, saying they had no moral authority to speak about Punjab's welfare.

Highlighting his government's achievements, Mann emphasised that AAP has provided 58,962 government jobs to the youth without any bribes or recommendations. He also said teachers were being sent for international training to improve the state's education system, while farmers are now receiving uninterrupted electricity for their crops.

Mann asserted, "In almost four years of our government, no one can accuse Bhagwant Mann of even a single penny of corruption."  The chief minister also took a jibe at SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal over the 2015 sacrilege incidents and the subsequent police actions. Mann stated that those responsible for the sacrilege and firing incidents are now trying to "hide behind false promises," but the people of Punjab have not forgotten their actions.

Mann claimed that the Akalis and Congress were "unnerved" because, for the first time, Punjab's leadership, including the chief minister, ministers, and MLAs, came from ordinary families.

"They cannot digest that the son of a teacher, the child of a common family, is running Punjab honestly and efficiently," he added.

Reaffirming AAP's commitment to development and clean politics, Mann urged the public to vote for Harmeet Sandhu, describing him as a "sincere, grounded leader dedicated to public service."  "Harmeet Sandhu represents the honest, people-first politics of the AAP. Tarn Taran's future will be secure in his hands," Mann said, appealing to voters to ensure Sandhu's victory with a historic margin.

Polling for the Tarn Taran bypoll will take place on November 11, and the results will be announced on November 14.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Action in Pune land deal case as per law; won't save anybody: Fadnavis

Congress accuses PM Modi of distorting history, insulting founding fathers

Tughlakian decision, ruined livelihoods: Cong on 9 yrs of demonetisation

BJP a dagabaz sarkar, has no right to chant Vande Mataram, says Uddhav

88k infiltrators sent back during UPA, BJP govt found only 2,400: Digvijaya

Topics :Bhagwant MannAam Aadmi PartyCongressShiromani Akali Dalbypolls

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story