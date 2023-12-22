Home / Politics / Oppn MPs requested suspension after some MPs were suspended: Pralhad Joshi

Oppn MPs requested suspension after some MPs were suspended: Pralhad Joshi

As many as 146 MPs 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha were suspended during the winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards

Pralhad Joshi
Press Trust of India New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2023 | 2:30 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Slamming the opposition over disruptions during Winter Session, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday said the government was not keen to suspend MPs from Lok Sabha, but opposition members came with requests for suspension after action was taken against some of their colleagues.

Addressing a press conference here, Joshi also said the opposition was free to move court against the three new criminal laws if they felt something was wrong with the draft legislations approved by both the Houses of Parliament.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"We did not want to suspend MPs, we requested them. But after we suspended a few MPs, several of their colleagues came with requests to us seeking suspension. This is the level the Congress stoops to," said Joshi, flanked by Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal.

Joshi said the government's floor managers had told the opposition MPs that action was taken against those indulging in indiscipline by bringing placards to the House.

"They told us that they will also indulge in indiscipline and wanted us to suspend them," the Parliamentary Affairs Minister said.

As many as 146 MPs 100 from the Lok Sabha and 46 from the Rajya Sabha were suspended during the winter session of Parliament for unruly behaviour and carrying placards.

At the outset, Joshi said the Winter Session which concluded on Thursday, was by and large the last session of the 17th Lok Sabha as the Budget Session would approve the Vote on Account and was unlikely to transact any legislative business.

He said the first session of the 17th Lok Sabha was historic as it saw the reading down of Article 370 with regard to Jammu and Kashmir and the just concluded Winter Session witnessed the shedding of the vestiges of the British-raj from the criminal justice laws.

Launching a broadside against Rahul Gandhi, Joshi said the former Congress president was "enjoying" and videographing the action of a fellow Lok Sabha member mocking a Constitutional authority.

The minister said the Congress and other opposition parties were hunting for a reason to disrupt the Parliament proceedings to vent out the frustration of its defeat in the assembly elections.

"The Congress is not responsible when in power and most irresponsible when in opposition," Joshi said.

Also Read

Parliament security breach: 5th accused nabbed, charged under UAPA

Delhi police detains Karnataka ex-cop's son in Parliament breach case

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Pralhad Joshi accuses Ramesh of twisting facts on constitutional provisions

INDIA bloc leaders stage protest against bulk suspension of MPs from Parl

RS chairman Dhankhar writes to LoP Kharge, says disruptions unfortunate

India could soon be left without an organized political opposition

INDIA bloc leaders to protest against suspension of MPs from Parliament

Suspension of so many Oppn MPs unfortunate in Parliament's history: Gehlot

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Member of ParliamentParliamentParliament winter sessionRajya SabhaPralhad Joshi

First Published: Dec 22 2023 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Companies

Kaynes Tech begins Rs 1,400 cr QIP; to acquire US-based firm for $2.5 mn

Not yet agreed to Zee's request for extension of deadline for merger: Sony

Technology News

Apple to halt sales of Watch Series 9, Ultra 2 in US over patent dispute

Apple iMac M3 review: Pricey, but a worthy all-in-one with good performance

India News

Centre's guidelines on new Covid-19 variant implemented in MP: CM Yadav

Allahabad HC rejects maintainability plea in Gyanvapi mosque dispute

Budget News

IPL auction 2024 LIVE updates: 333 players to go under hammer from 1 PM IST

IPL 2024 Auction: Complete list of players in Rs 2 crore base price

Next Story