Our govt ready to work for every section, says Delhi BJP chief Sachdeva

Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva stated on Saturday that the Delhi government is committed to working for every section of the society.

He also said that every day should be celebrated as a Women's Day, stating that things will become clear soon about the financial aid of providing Rs 2500 to women.

"March 8 is Women's Day, and I feel that every day in India should be celebrated as Women's Day. Our government is ready to work for every section and take them along with it. And let the date of March 8 come, things will become clear soon...," he told ANI

He was asked about the Mahila Samman Yojana, under which the BJP had promised to deposit Rs 2500 into women's accounts.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta had earlier said that the Yojana was on the agenda of the government.

"It's our government; the agenda will be ours. Let us work. She doesn't need to tell us everything; she has done what she has to while in power," she said.

Also Read

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan has emphasized that, as opposition, they will force the ruling BJP government to fulfil its promises to the people.

"They (BJP) had said that in the first cabinet meeting, Rs 2,500 will be transferred to the accounts of women... They should fulfil their promises... They should do better work than what we did in Delhi... We are in the opposition, and we will force them to fulfil the promises they made to the people," the AAP MLA told ANI a day earlier.

The Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Atishi, had expressed dissatisfaction with the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, over the promise related to the Mahila Samman Yojana.

The BJP registered a massive victory in the recently held Delhi assembly elections, returning to power after a gap of 27 years.