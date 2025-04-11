BJP joins hands with AIADMK, to contest Tamil Nadu polls in 2026 together

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union home minister Amit Shah announced that the saffron party and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) will contest next year’s Tamil Nadu Assembly elections together.

Shah announced the pre-poll alliance between the two parties at a press conference in Chennai on Friday.

Notably, the BJP has decided to be the junior partner in the alliance, as Shah declared that the Assembly polls in 2026 will be fought under the leadership of AIADMK chief and former Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi Palaniswami.

Over the past few years, there have been numerous occasions when the AIADMK has taken an ideologically different stand from that of the BJP on certain issues. On this, Shah said both parties will sit and discuss to resolve such differences. The Gandhinagar member of Parliament further said that they might even come up with a common minimum programme (CMP) ahead of the polls to address the ideological differences.

“AIADMK and BJP have decided to fight next year’s polls… since 1998, the AIADMK has been part of the BJP alliance at different points of time. Prime Minister Modi and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa had worked for Centre-state ties,” Shah added.

The BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit also witnessed a change of guard today. Senior leader Nainar Nagendran was appointed as the state party president. The outgoing state BJP chief K Annamalai is set to be moved to national-level politics.

Attacking the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, Shah said, “People are seeking answers from the DMK on a number of scams and will vote in the elections on original issues.”