Suvendu Adhikari demands central forces deployment amid violence in Bengal

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday raised concerns over what he described as "large-scale violence, anarchy, and lawlessness" in the state, attributing it to protests by a group he called "radicals" opposing the Constitution and law of the land.

In a post on X, Adhikari alleged that public and private properties are being vandalized, and public safety is compromised due to unchecked mob actions.

"West Bengal is witnessing large-scale violence, anarchy and lawlessness in the name of protests by a certain group of radicals. These people who have clearly stated that they are against the Constitution of India and would oppose the law of the land have taken over the streets. Public and private properties are being vandalised at will. Public safety has been compromised as general people are at the mercy of these ruthless mob of radicals," he said.

Adhikari noted that the state administration has sought BSF deployment in Murshidabad to control the situation. He urged West Bengal's Chief Secretary and Home Department Secretary to seek assistance from the Union Home Ministry.

He further suggested the imposition of Article 355 in parts of Murshidabad, South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Malda, and Birbhum districts, stating that the situation is "getting out of hand."

"The Administration have reluctantly sought for the deployment of BSF Personnel in the Murshidabad District to control the mayhem. What's stopping them from seeking deployment of the Central Forces elsewhere? I would suggest the Hon'ble Chief Secretary (@chief_west) and Hon'ble Secretary of the Home Department (@HomeBengal) of West Bengal to set their ego aside and kindly approach the @HMOIndia and ask for the Central Government's assistance in controlling the situation, which is getting out of hand. Imposition of Article 355 in large stretches of areas under several Police Stations of Murshidabad, South & North 24 Parganas, Hooghly, Malda, Birbhum districts has become a necessity," he added in X post.

Earlier today, security was heightened in the Jangipur sub-division of West Bengal's Murshidabad district after demonstrations opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act turned violent, resulting in damage to public property. According to a police official, the situation in the Suti and Samserganj areas of Jangipur is now under control.