Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday defended three bills introduced by his government to bar arrested politicians from holding constitutional posts, arguing that the same rules apply to government employees.

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Gaya, he said, “If a government employee is imprisoned for 50 hours, then he loses his job automatically, be it a driver, a clerk or a peon. But a CM, a Minister, or even a PM can enjoy staying in the government even from jail.”

ALSO READ: PM Modi to launch multiple development projects in Bihar, West Bengal today "Some time ago, we saw how files were being signed from jail and how government orders were given from jail. If leaders have such an attitude, how can we fight corruption... the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has brought legislation against corruption, and the Prime Minister also comes under its purview," the Prime Minister added.

The bills in question are: The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 The bills were tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday by Home Minister Amit Shah and have since drawn criticism from several Opposition parties. ALSO READ: Voter Adhikar Yatra resumes in Bihar; Tejashwi says Rahul to join today ‘I fulfilled my promise’: PM Modi on Operation Sindoor PM Modi also referred to Operation Sindoor, India’s retaliatory strike following the Pahalgam terror attack, saying he had fulfilled his vow to “reduce terrorists to dust.”

“Bihar is the land of Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya… When the Pahalgam terror attack happened, I had vowed to reduce the terrorists to dust from this land. The world has seen that resolve fulfilled,” he said, as quoted by ANI. He added that Pakistan’s drones and missiles were intercepted without damage. “Operation Sindoor has drawn a new line of India’s defence policy, sending a strong message that no adversary will go unpunished,” he said. PM inaugurates development projects in Gaya During his visit, Modi laid the foundation stone and inaugurated projects worth about ₹13,000 crore, spanning energy, development, and health. He said these would strengthen industries in Bihar and create jobs for youth.

During the event, the Prime Minister also handed over symbolic house keys to 16,000 beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY). This included 12,000 rural and 4,260 urban PMAY beneficiaries. "In the last 11 years, pucca houses have been built and given to more than 4 crore poor people. In Bihar alone, more than 38 lakh (3.8 million) houses have been built, and in Gaya, more than 2 lakh (200,000) families have got their own pucca houses. Along with these houses, the poor have got their self-respect. Facilities of electricity, water and gas connection have been provided in these houses," he said.