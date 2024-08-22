Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi has no vision to tackle unprecedented unemployment crisis: Cong

The senior Congress leader said, The most unfortunate thing the self-proclaimed incarnation of God has no vision to tackle this situation and provide employment to the youth

Jairam Ramesh, Jairam
New Delhi: Congress MP Jairam Ramesh during the Monsoon session of the Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, July 25, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 2:22 PM IST
The Congress on Thursday claimed the country is grappling with an "unprecedented unemployment crisis" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has no vision" to tackle this situation and provide employment to the youth.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a news article on X that cited a report released by the Bank of Baroda claiming that the growth in employment in the corporate sector slowed to 1.5 per cent in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) from 5.7 per cent in FY23.

"This is another report showing the failure of this government on the economic front. A total of 2.43 lakh jobs have been lost in the country in 2022-23. There has been massive layoffs in 375 companies," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi, citing the report.

"The self-proclaimed non-biological Prime Minister talks in a hollow manner about giving two crore jobs every year and creating 80 million jobs every year, but the reality is that the country is grappling with an unprecedented unemployment crisis," he claimed.

The senior Congress leader said, "The most unfortunate thing the self-proclaimed incarnation of God has no vision to tackle this situation and provide employment to the youth."

The Congress has been attacking the government over its handling of the economy and raising concerns over "increasing" unemployment and price rise.


First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 2:22 PM IST

