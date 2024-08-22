PM Modi has no vision to tackle unprecedented unemployment crisis: Cong

The Congress on Thursday claimed the country is grappling with an "unprecedented unemployment crisis" and Prime Minister Narendra Modi "has no vision" to tackle this situation and provide employment to the youth.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared a news article on X that cited a report released by the Bank of Baroda claiming that the growth in employment in the corporate sector slowed to 1.5 per cent in the financial year 2023-24 (FY24) from 5.7 per cent in FY23.

"This is another report showing the failure of this government on the economic front. A total of 2.43 lakh jobs have been lost in the country in 2022-23. There has been massive layoffs in 375 companies," Ramesh said in his post in Hindi, citing the report.