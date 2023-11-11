Home / Politics / PM Modi has stopped infiltrators, abrogated Article 370 in J-K: Shah

PM Modi has stopped infiltrators, abrogated Article 370 in J-K: Shah

The home minister hit out at the Congress for what he called destroying the culture of the country and said it was the Modi government which nurtured and prevented it

Press Trust of India Dhar (MP)
Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 3:37 PM IST
Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government that has the courage to stop infiltrators in the country and it is not possible for the Congress and leaders of the opposition bloc INDIA to do so.

Modi ji has done the job of stopping infiltrators in the country and it is not possible for Congress and INDIA bloc leaders to do so. Whether infiltrators should be stopped or not, he asked while addressing a public meeting at Manawar in Dhar district of Madhya Pradesh ahead of the November 17 assembly elections.

It was the Modi government that abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir despite Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claiming that it would lead to a bloodbath but nothing happened, Shah said.

The home minister hit out at the Congress for what he called destroying the culture of the country and said it was the Modi government which nurtured and prevented it.

Shah also blamed the Congress in the state for stopping several welfare schemes, including Teerth Darshan Yojna', when it was in power for 15 months after the 2018 elections.

Urging people to vote for the BJP, he said that this time people will celebrate three Diwalis first, on Sunday; second on December 3, when results of the assembly polls will be announced; and the third, on January 22, when the consecration of Lord Ram will take place in Ayodhya.

Topics :Amit ShahNarendra ModiArticle 370Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 3:37 PM IST

