Home / Politics / Won't campaign in poll-bound states: Sukhu returns to Shimla post treatment

Won't campaign in poll-bound states: Sukhu returns to Shimla post treatment

He will, however, start working and meeting with people, the chief minister added

Press Trust of India Shimla
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2023 | 3:22 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who was undergoing treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi, arrived in Shimla on Saturday after 15 days.

Talking to the media persons here, Sukhu said he would not campaign in the poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Telangana as doctors have advised him to rest for two months.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

He will, however, start working and meeting with people, the chief minister added.

On poll prospects of the Congress, Sukhu said the party was strong in the states going to polls and would emerge victorious. Voting for the Mizoram assembly polls is already over.

"The doctors have advised me to take rest, eat light meals at regular intervals, divide work and not to work in continuity without a break," he said.

Reiterating that Himachal Pradesh will be made self-reliant in four years and the most prosperous state in the country in the next 10 years, Sukhu said, "We have to get back to work."

He added that important decisions would be taken during a Cabinet meeting scheduled for November 18.

The chief minister also thanked his Cabinet ministers and bureaucrats for filling in the gap and fulfilling all responsibilities in his absence when he was under treatment.

"With the grace of God and local deities and good wishes of the people of the state, I have recovered and come back," he said and wished a happy Diwali to the people of the state.

The chief minister was accorded a grand welcome at Annadale by Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri and Cabinet ministers Anirudh Singh, Rohit Thakur and Harshwardhan Chauhan among others.

Sukhu was expected to return on Friday but the plan was postponed due to unfavourable weather conditions in both Delhi and Shimla. Sukhu's helicopter was unable to take off from Delhi due to bad weather.

Sukhu was admitted to the Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital (IGMCH), Shimla, on the night of October 25 after he complained of pain in the abdomen and a stomach infection. Two days later, he was flown to Delhi and admitted to AIIMS.

Also Read

'One State-One Portal' to bring all ULB services under one canopy: CM Sukhu

HP CM Sukhu flags off awareness rally on World Environment Day in Shimla

Himachal govt to decongest Shimla, project to cost over Rs 100 cr: CM Sukhu

Grateful to Priyanka for writing to PM for calamity-hit Himachal: CM Sukhu

Himachal CM asks officials to ensure timely completion of power projects

Cong calls itself hero' but it's zero' in doing development: Rajnath Singh

Time to usher back era of people-centric governance across India: Rahul

Telangana: Congress' Sravanthi quits party, blames "commercialisation"

Two Assam Congress leaders resign from party, likely to join BJP

PM Modi to address MRPS rally in Hyderabad today ahead of T'gana polls

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Himachal PradeshState assembly pollsMizoramrajasthanChhattisgarhTelangana

First Published: Nov 11 2023 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 SA vs AFG Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in AFG XI

World Cup 2023: Siraj, Gill's number one ranking boosts India's campaign

India News

India-US 2+2 dialogue: Jaishankar meets US State Secy Blinken for key talks

Happy Dhanteras 2023: Top 20 wishes, quotes and messages to share

Economy News

Domestic demand to sustain India growth in the near term, says Moody's

IIS signs three MOUs to prepare skilled workforce for defence sector

Next Story