PM Modi meets LK Advani, extends birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader

The Prime Minister termed Advani as a leader blessed with a towering vision and intellect, stating that his life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi extended birthday greetings to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani
ANI
Nov 08 2025 | 9:50 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi to convey birthday greetings and good wishes.

The Prime Minister termed Advani as a leader blessed with a towering vision and intellect, stating that his life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress.

PM Modi prayed for his long life and health, mentioning his spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles.

"Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress. He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended birthday greetings to the veteran BJP leader on X, stating, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to L. K. Advani ji. His distinguished leadership, vision and lifelong dedication to the nation continue to inspire us all. Prayers for his good health and long life." 

 

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980.

LK Advani first served as the Home Minister from 1999 to 2004 and later served as Deputy Prime Minister in the NDA government led by Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004.

In recognition of his exceptional contribution to the nation, Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

Over a parliamentary career spanning nearly three decades, Advani has been widely acknowledged for his steadfast principles, visionary leadership, and lifelong dedication to strengthening India's democratic and cultural framework.

Narendra Modi LK Advani BJP

Nov 08 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

