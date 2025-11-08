PM Modi meets LK Advani, extends birthday greetings to veteran BJP leader

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday met Bharat Ratna and veteran BJP leader LK Advani at his residence in New Delhi to convey birthday greetings and good wishes.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi extended birthday greetings to senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Lal Krishna Advani.

The Prime Minister termed Advani as a leader blessed with a towering vision and intellect, stating that his life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress.

PM Modi prayed for his long life and health, mentioning his spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles.

"Greetings to Shri LK Advani Ji on his birthday. A statesman blessed with towering vision and intellect, Advani Ji's life has been dedicated to strengthening India's progress. He has always embodied the spirit of selfless duty and steadfast principles. His contributions have left an indelible mark on India's democratic and cultural landscape. May he be blessed with good health and a long life," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also extended birthday greetings to the veteran BJP leader on X, stating, "Heartfelt birthday greetings to L. K. Advani ji. His distinguished leadership, vision and lifelong dedication to the nation continue to inspire us all. Prayers for his good health and long life." Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi (present-day Pakistan), Advani joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He played a pivotal role in Indian politics, serving as BJP National President for three separate terms, from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and 2004 to 2005, making him the longest-serving president in the party's history since its inception in 1980.