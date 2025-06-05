Aaditya should meet Raj if Sena (UBT) serious about alliance: MNS leader

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Prakash Mahajan has said if the Shiv Sena (UBT) is really serious about an alliance between the two parties, then its leader Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and meet Raj Thackeray.
A leader of "appropriate" stature in the Shiv Sena (UBT), headed by former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray, should go to MNS president Raj Thackeray for discussions on a possible tie-up, Mahajan asserted on Wednesday.
If a junior leader is sent for talks, then Raj Thackeray will also send a junior functionary, he maintained.
"If an alliance really has to happen, then Aaditya Thackeray should take the lead and understand the views of Raj saheb. Both sides will understand the seriousness if Aaditya Thackeray goes (for talks). There is a common feeling among Marathi people to come together," he said.
Former state minister Aaditya Thackeray is the son of Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray.
On Tuesday, Aaditya Thackeray said if anyone wants to come together to protect the interest of Maharashtra then "we will also take them along".
Mahajan said there was no harm in this experiment of the politically estranged Thackeray cousins coming together.
"We (the MNS) had tried this experiment in 2014 and 2017. If they are serious, then there is no issue in taking the lead," he said.
Cousins Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray have sparked speculation about a possible reconciliation with statements indicating they could ignore "trivial issues" and join hands nearly two decades after a bitter parting of ways.
While the MNS chief has said uniting in the interests of Marathi manoos (Marathi speaking people) is not difficult, Uddhav Thackeray said he was ready to put aside trivial fights, provided those working against Maharashtra's interests were not entertained.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app