Working in national interest, not against Congress: Tharoor slams critics

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said anybody who thinks that working in the national interest is a sort of anti-party activity needs to question themselves rather than us.

Tharoor was responding to questions that while leading the delegation, he was at the centre of attention after some members of the Congress party criticised his statements.

When asked what message Tharoor would like to give to those party leaders upon his return to India, he told news agency PTI, “I think anybody who sort of considers that working in the national interest is some sort of anti-party activity needs to question themselves rather than us.” He said the all-party delegation is on a mission, and they should not worry about what is being said or not by several individuals.

The Congress MP further added that they will respond when the time comes.