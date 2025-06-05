Working in national interest, not against Congress: Tharoor slams critics

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday said anybody who thinks that working in the national interest is a sort of anti-party activity needs to question themselves rather than us.
Tharoor, who is leading an all-party delegation to the US to highlight India’s zero tolerance against terrorism, told PTI in an interview, “When one is doing the nation’s service, I don’t think one needs to worry too much about these things.”
Tharoor was responding to questions that while leading the delegation, he was at the centre of attention after some members of the Congress party criticised his statements.
When asked what message Tharoor would like to give to those party leaders upon his return to India, he told news agency PTI, “I think anybody who sort of considers that working in the national interest is some sort of anti-party activity needs to question themselves rather than us.” He said the all-party delegation is on a mission, and they should not worry about what is being said or not by several individuals.
The Congress MP further added that they will respond when the time comes.
Tharoor made the statement after some Congress leaders, including Udit Raj and Pawan Khera, took jibes at his remarks in Panama about surgical strikes, leading to a war of words within the party.
In the light of the controversy, social media was filled with speculations of Tharoor joining the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). Responding to this, the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram said, “I’m an elected member of parliament. I have four years left of my term. I don’t know why there is any question to be asked.”
Commenting on remarks made by Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for surrendering after a call was made by US President Donald Trump, Tharoor said, “In a democracy, and this is normal, parties will contend, express criticism, and make demands.”
Rahul Gandhi criticised PM Modi after India and Pakistan reached an “understanding to stop all military actions” after four days of cross-border firing and drone strikes on May 10. The cross-border firing was in response to ‘Operation Sindoor’, coordinated missile strikes launched by the Indian armed forces to retaliate for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
US President Donald Trump claimed credit for both nations agreeing to a ceasefire after four days. However, the Indian government has denied any mediation in the matter.