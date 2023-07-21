Priyanka Gandhi pays homage to Rani Laxmibai in Gwalior, to address rally

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday paid floral tributes to Rani Laxmibai at her memorial in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, the home turf of Union minister and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

This is her second visit to MP, where assembly polls are due by the year-end, in 40 days.

MP Congress head and former state chief minister Kamal Nath, Leader of the Opposition Govind Singh and other party leaders accompanied Priyanka Gandhi to the memorial of the great freedom fighter Laxmibai here.

She will address a public meeting at Mela Maiden shortly.

Earlier, she arrived to a rousing welcome in Gwalior, a party office-bearer said.

On June 12, Priyanka Gandhi kickstarted her party's campaign in MP by addressing a rally in Jabalpur, where she said that if the Congress was voted to power in the state, it would implement five schemes, including Rs 1,500 financial assistance per month to women, free electricity up to 100 units and restoration of Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

She had accused the government under Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan of being mired in corruption and failing to provide jobs and also taken a jibe at the Congressman-turned BJP leader and Union minister Scindia.

The Congress formed the government in MP after the 2018 state polls but it didn't last long.

MLAs loyal to Scindia quit the Congress and joined the BJP in March 2020, which led to the fall of the Kamal Nath-led government in 15 months, and paved the way for Chouhan to return to power.

The Scindia dynasty once ruled the erstwhile princely state of Gwalior.