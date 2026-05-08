IMD forecasts thunderstorms, heavy rain across India; heat wave in west

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Friday as temperatures stayed below normal in the early morning. After light showers in recent days, the mercury in the national capital has come down.

For today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast mainly clear skies. The maximum temperature is set to hover around 33 to 35 degrees Celsius, while the minimums will remain around 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Thunderstorm, heavy rain in most parts of India

IMD has forecast widespread thunderstorm activity, heavy rainfall and gusty winds across several parts of the country over the next few days, while heat wave conditions are likely to develop in parts of western India.

According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds is likely over northwest India on May 8. Uttarakhand may witness thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph today.

Another fresh wet spell is expected to affect Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and east Rajasthan between May 11 and 13.

Widespread rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely over Assam and Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura during the next few days. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya on May 12 and 13.

The weather office also forecast rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds over eastern India. Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and West Bengal are likely to witness thunderstorm activity with wind speeds of up to 50 kmph during the week.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are likely over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe, Lakshadweep, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh over the next four to five days.

The IMD said light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds is also likely over Maharashtra during the next three days.

Heatwave conditions in western India

Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in isolated pockets of Gujarat and west Rajasthan between May 9 and 13. Hot and humid weather conditions are also expected over Konkan and Goa till May 9.

The IMD said maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over northwest India till May 10, while no significant change is expected over most other parts of the country in the coming days.