Monday, July 07, 2025 | 02:41 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi to visit Patna, join protests against electoral rolls revision

Rahul Gandhi to visit Patna, join protests against electoral rolls revision

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Patna on Wednesday for a "chakka jam" against the new labour code and special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, claiming the Prime Minister halted Operation Sindoor after a phone call from then US President Donald Trump.

Gandhi will join the protesters in Patna, where a march has been proposed to the office of the Election Commission. (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Patna on Wednesday for a "chakka jam" against the new labour code and special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, leaders of the INDIA bloc said.

The announcement was made on Monday at a press conference, which was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar, AICC in charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, and leaders of Left parties.

Kumar said Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, will join the protesters in the state capital, where a march has been proposed to the office of the Election Commission.

 

Yadav said, "We will be with Gandhi in Patna, but the stir will be held across Bihar. We are extending support to the chakka jam against the labour code which is as much an assault on democracy as the revision of electoral rolls."  He also alleged that the special intensive revision, which will be complete in less than a month from now, has so far been mired in "confusion" and accused the EC of trying to help the ruling BJP-led NDA through the exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Jairam Ramesh

Congress slams govt assertion on India being among 'most equal' countries

Supreme Court, SC

SC to hear pleas against EC decision to revise electoral rolls on July 10

JP Nadda, Nadda

Nadda, Rekha Gupta, Saini inaugurate 6 BJP offices in Delhi and Haryana

PremiumUnion ministers Kiren Rijiju (left) and Rajiv Ranjan ‘Lalan' Singh with spiritual leader Dalai Lama (centre) during the latter's birthday celebrations in Dharamshala. Several Indians, including former foreign secretary Nirupama Menon Rao and educatio

At 90, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama's succession test begins

PremiumNew Delhi Election, Election, Vote, Voting

EC's voter verification drive stirs political pot ahead of Bihar polls

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Bihar Elections Electoral battles Congress BJP Bihar Patna

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayTravel Food Services IPOCrizac IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEJane Street BanAP EAMCET Counselling 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon