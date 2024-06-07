Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi reviews Congress performance in Karnataka in Lok Sabha polls

Rahul Gandhi reviews Congress performance in Karnataka in Lok Sabha polls

The ruling Congress won nine seats, while the BJP and JD(S), which is a part of NDA, bagged 17 and two seats, respectively

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Congress leader
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed the newly elected MPs in Karnataka. (File photo)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2024 | 2:49 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday reviewed the performance of the party in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.

The ruling Congress won nine seats, while the BJP and JD(S), which is a part of NDA, bagged 17 and two seats, respectively, in the State which has a total of 28 Lok Sabha segments.

Gandhi addressed the newly elected MPs and losing candidates of the party here, Congress sources said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy DK Shivakumar, who is also the party's state unit chief, and Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka, Randeep Singh Surjewala were also present at the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Gandhi appeared before a special court here in connection with a case filed by the BJP's Karnataka unit for issuing "defamatory" advertisements in mainstream newspapers. He was granted bail.

Topics :Rahul GandhiKarnatakaLok SabhaSiddaramaiahBJPNational Democratic Alliancedefamation

First Published: Jun 07 2024 | 2:49 PM IST

