Rahul Gandhi to visit Patna, join protests against electoral rolls revision

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Patna on Wednesday for a "chakka jam" against the new labour code and special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, leaders of the INDIA bloc said.

The announcement was made on Monday at a press conference, which was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar, AICC in charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, and leaders of Left parties.

Kumar said Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, will join the protesters in the state capital, where a march has been proposed to the office of the Election Commission.