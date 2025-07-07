Home / Politics / Rahul Gandhi to visit Patna, join protests against electoral rolls revision

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Patna on Wednesday for a "chakka jam" against the new labour code and special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar

Rahul Gandhi in Bhopal
Gandhi will join the protesters in Patna, where a march has been proposed to the office of the Election Commission. (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Patna
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 07 2025 | 2:35 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Patna on Wednesday for a "chakka jam" against the new labour code and special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, leaders of the INDIA bloc said.

The announcement was made on Monday at a press conference, which was attended by Leader of the Opposition in the assembly Tejashwi Yadav, state Congress president Rajesh Kumar, AICC in charge for Bihar Krishna Allavaru, and leaders of Left parties.

Kumar said Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, will join the protesters in the state capital, where a march has been proposed to the office of the Election Commission.

Yadav said, "We will be with Gandhi in Patna, but the stir will be held across Bihar. We are extending support to the chakka jam against the labour code which is as much an assault on democracy as the revision of electoral rolls."  He also alleged that the special intensive revision, which will be complete in less than a month from now, has so far been mired in "confusion" and accused the EC of trying to help the ruling BJP-led NDA through the exercise.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Rahul GandhiBihar Elections Electoral battlesCongressBJPBiharPatna

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

First Published: Jul 07 2025 | 2:35 PM IST

