INDIA bloc meets to discuss unified strategy for Parliament winter session

INDIA bloc leaders met at the office of Congress MP and Rajya Sabha leader of Opposition Malliakarjun Kharge to discuss a unified opposition strategy to have on the floor of both houses in Parliament.

The opposition is expected to raise the issue of Adani group's indictment, in an alleged bribery and fraud case, along with also pressing for a discussion on violence in Manipur.

Earlier, Congress MP Manickam Tagore said that he wants the Parliament to function but the government should also be "fair to allow discussions" on various issues raised by the opposition.

Speaking about the meeting, he said that the strategy to raise the issues will be evolved.

"We all hope that the government allows the functioning of the parliament. We all want Parliament to function but govt should be fair to allow a discussion on the issues opposition parties are raising," he told ANI.

Party's MP Gaurav Gogoi also requested the government to "not try to run away from severe issues," which affect the country.

More From This Section

"My only request is that the govt does not try to run away from the severe issues affecting the country in terms of economy, social justice, law and order. Adani, Manipur, farmers' distress, scheduled castes...Parliament is as much for passing bills and equally if not more, for discussing the important issues affecting the Indian public," Gogoi told ANI.

The Parliament is set to discuss on a range of issues, with more than a dozen bills up for introduction, consideration and passing. Significantly the Parliament is also going to discuss the Waqf (Amendment) Bill.

the Mussalman Wakf (Repeal) Bill, the Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak, the Disaster Management (Amendment) Bill, the Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Railways (Amendment) Bill, the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Oilfields (Regulation and Development) Amendment Bill, are some of the bills on the list.

The Boilers Bill, the Rashtriya Sahkari Vishwavidyalaya Bill, the Punjab Courts (Amendment) Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill, are also included in the list.

Earlier, Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla spoke on the differing opinions in Parliament, saying that differences are the strength of democracy.

"On Constitution Day, we need to take inspiration from the debates and discussions of the Constituent Assembly. There were people of different ideologies in the Constituent Assembly, and there were people of different religions too, but the Constituent Assembly had meaningful and positive discussions. The differences were there then also as it is the strength of democracy," Birla told ANI.

We should take inspiration from our traditions and customs so that we can have good discussions in our respective Houses. The differences can exist, but we must come together to work for the country. Ideologies and expression can differ, but the country is always first (supreme)," he added.

He also said that the Constitution should be kept away from politics since it remains a social document and a source of social and economic change.