Centre lists eight new bills for the monsoon session of Parliament

Centre lists eight new bills for the monsoon session of Parliament

The government has listed eight new bills for the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, including amendments to taxation, mineral laws, and the Jan Vishwas Bill

Some of the pending bills listed by the government for passage include the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill

BS Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2025 | 8:42 PM IST



For the monsoon session of Parliament, which begins on 21 July, the government has listed eight new bills to be introduced, including the Jan Vishwas (Amendment of Provisions) Bill, Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, and the Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Bill.
 
The session is also set to witness the Opposition INDIA bloc parties demanding that the government brief Parliament on Operation Sindoor, India’s foreign relations—especially with China, the proposed India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement, and US President Donald Trump’s repeated claims that he used trade as a bargaining chip to persuade India and Pakistan to end their military conflict.
 
On Tuesday, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also the leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, met Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. “The Opposition wants a productive Rajya Sabha session from 21 July. For that to happen, several strategic, political, foreign policy, and socio-economic issues that are of great public concern need to be debated and discussed,” Kharge said in a post on X after the meeting.
 
 
The government’s “tentative” list of business for the monsoon session, released by the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha Secretariats late Monday evening, does not mention a Bill to amend the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) of 2016. The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance is currently studying the IBC to recommend ways to make it more robust. In its three meetings on the subject, ‘review of working IBC and emerging issues’, the panel has sought to understand the perspectives of banks. At its meeting slated for 29 July, it will meet the representatives of the Reserve Bank of India. 

The government is also set to introduce the Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill, the National Sports Governance Bill, and the National Anti-Doping (Amendment) Bill.
 
According to the government’s list of business, the Mines and Minerals Bill will seek to provide for the viable recovery of associated critical minerals, inclusion of contiguous areas in a lease for optimal and scientific mining of deep-seated minerals, and widen the scope of the National Mineral Exploration Trust.
 
The Jan Vishwas Bill seeks to foster ease of doing business and promote ease of living. The Indian Institutes of Management (Amendment) Bill seeks to include IIM Guwahati in the Schedule of the Act. The Geoheritage Sites and Geo-relics (Preservation and Maintenance) Bill seeks to provide for the declaration, preservation, protection, and maintenance of geoheritage sites and geo-relics of national importance for geological studies.
 
The National Sports Governance Bill aims to establish institutional capacity and standards for the governance of sports federations, as well as measures for the resolution of sports grievances and disputes.
 
In addition to these bills, Parliament will also consider some of the pending bills, including the Income Tax Bill, which was referred to a Select Committee during the Budget session for further scrutiny. The government will also seek Parliament's approval for having extended President's Rule in Manipur.
 
Some of the pending bills listed by the government for passage include the Bills of Lading Bill, the Carriage of Goods by Sea Bill, the Coastal Shipping Bill, the Merchant Shipping Bill, and the Indian Ports Bill.

First Published: Jul 15 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

