Reflects BJP's 'desperation': AAP slams CAG audit in Kejriwal's renovation

"This move by the Modi government reeks of desperation as the BJP anticipates an inevitable defeat in the upcoming 2024 general elections"

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2023 | 6:13 PM IST
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday condemned the Centre's decision to initiate a CAG audit into the reconstruction expenses of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's official residence, saying the move "reeks of desperation" as the BJP anticipates a defeat in the 2024 Lok Sabha poll.

The ruling party's sharp reaction came after Raj Niwas officials informed the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India will conduct a special audit into the alleged "irregularities and violations" in the "reconstruction" of the chief minister's residence.

The Union home ministry has recommended the special CAG audit taking note of a May 24 letter by Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena which pointed out the "reconstruction" "gross and prima facie financial irregularities" in the "reconstruction" of the chief minister's official residence, the officials claimed.

"This move by the Modi government reeks of desperation as the BJP anticipates an inevitable defeat in the upcoming 2024 general elections. As far as the CAG inquiry into the reconstruction expenses of the Chief Minister's residence, it is important to note that it was already conducted last year, revealing no evidence of financial irregularities," the party said in a statement.

Reinitiating a CAG audit is a "clear reflection" of the BJP's "frustration, paranoia, and authoritarian tendencies", the AAP said.

The BJP is troubled by its successive electoral defeats in Delhi Assembly polls, the ruling party said.

"Conducting a CAG inquiry is a prerogative of an elected government, and by interfering in the affairs of the Delhi government, the central government is violating constitutional principles," it noted.

First Published: Jun 27 2023 | 6:13 PM IST

