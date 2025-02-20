Rekha Gupta sworn in as Delhi chief minister, ending BJP's 27-year wait

Rekha Gupta took oath as Delhi’s new chief minister on Thursday, marking the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) historic return to power in the national capital after 27 years. The grand ceremony, held at the iconic Ramlila Ground, saw Gupta, a first-time MLA from Shalimar Bagh, becoming Delhi's fourth woman chief minister and the only woman currently leading a National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Alongside Gupta, six other ministers were administered the oath of office by Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena. The ministers sworn in include Parvesh Verma, Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Kapil Mishra, Ravinder Indraj Singh, and Pankaj Singh.

The event witnessed a show of political strength with the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, and chief ministers from NDA-ruled states such as Maharashtra’s Devendra Fadnavis, Andhra Pradesh’s Chandrababu Naidu, and Goa’s Pramod Sawant. Deputy chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh were also in attendance.

'Thank you, Delhi,' says new CM Rekha Gupta

Rekha Gupta’s journey to Delhi’s top political post has been marked by years of grassroots work. A former president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) and councillor from North Pitampura, she has been actively involved with the BJP Mahila Morcha and served on the party’s national executive committee. Gupta’s leadership style is known for its focus on women’s welfare and community development.

"Thank you, Delhi," Gupta said after taking her oath, expressing heartfelt gratitude to the electorate and her party for the opportunity to lead the national capital.

The BJP’s return to power in Delhi ends a decade-long rule by Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). The party’s significant victory, coupled with Congress' inability to secure a single seat for the third consecutive election, signifies a major shift in Delhi's political landscape.

Also Read

Multiple political figures welcomed Gupta’s appointment, including BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj and Union Minister Anupriya Patel, who praised the elevation of a woman leader and anticipated a new era of development for Delhi. Congress leader Alka Lamba also extended her best wishes while emphasising the importance of prioritising women’s safety in the capital.

What Parvesh Verma said

Shortly after the swearing-in ceremony, Parvesh Verma, BJP MLA from New Delhi, expressed gratitude towards the people of Delhi for the party’s resounding victory, securing 48 out of 70 seats. Verma emphasised the BJP's responsibility to transform Delhi into "the most beautiful capital in the world" and thanked PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and BJP President JP Nadda for their guidance.

"We will fulfil our promise of a ‘Viksit Delhi’ and implement every commitment made in our manifesto," Verma said, reflecting the party’s ambition to address key concerns like infrastructure, women’s safety, and urban development.

(With inputs from agencies)