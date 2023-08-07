Home / Politics / Restoration of Rahul's parliamentary membership victory of truth: Gehlot

Press Trust of India Jaipur
"The restoration of parliamentary membership of Rahul Gandhi is a victory of truth. Rahul Gandhi's fight and the immense support of the public forced a stubborn government to bow down," Gehlot tweeted

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2023 | 12:58 PM IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Monday said the restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership was a "victory of truth".

His reaction came after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification announcing that Gandhi's disqualification has been revoked and his membership restored.

"The restoration of parliamentary membership of Rahul Gandhi is a victory of truth. Rahul Gandhi's fight and the immense support of the public forced a stubborn government to bow down," Gehlot tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi will now be able to again raise the issues of public interest, he said.

Topics :Rahul GandhiAshok GehlotCongress

First Published: Aug 07 2023 | 12:58 PM IST

