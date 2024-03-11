Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / Congress leader moves SC seeking to restrain govt from appointing new ECs

Congress leader moves SC seeking to restrain govt from appointing new ECs

In its March 2023 order, the Supreme Court had said the prime minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the CJI would pick the CEC and the ECs

The opposition has accused the Modi government of having defied the Supreme Court by dropping the CJI from the selection panel | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 11 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking to restrain the Centre from appointing new election commissioners as per a 2023 law, the provisions of which have been challenged in the apex court.

Two vacancies of election commissioners have arisen following the resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel and Anup Chandra Pandey's retirement.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The plea has been filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur, who has challenged the provisions of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act, 2023.

In her application, Thakur informed the court that during the pendency of her plea, in which a notice was issued on January 12, "one member of Election Commission namely Arun Goel gave resignation on March 9, 2024, which has been accepted by the President".
 

"That petitioner most respectfully submitted that in view of facts that election schedule for Lok Sabha Election 2024 may be announced shortly, therefore appointment of member of new election commissioners is required immediately, for that this court has given clear verdict in the case of 'Anoop Baranwal Versus Union of India' (March 2, 2023 verdict) about the appointment process...," the plea said.

"It is, therefore, most respectfully prayed that this Court may graciously be pleased to direct the respondents to immediately appoint the member election commission of India, as per verdict/judgments passed by this court in the case of Anoop Baranwal Versus Union of India...," it said.

The plea sought a direction to "restrain the Respondents to not appoint the member as per Section 7 and 8 of the Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and terms of office) Act, 2023".

According to the new law, "Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners shall be appointed by the President on the recommendation of a Selection Committee consisting of (a) the Prime Minister Chairperson; (b) the Leader of Opposition in the House of the People Member; (c) a Union Cabinet Minister to be nominated by the Prime Minister Member."

The opposition has accused the Modi government of having defied the Supreme Court by dropping the CJI from the selection panel.

In its March 2023 order, the Supreme Court had said the prime minister, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, and the CJI would pick the CEC and the ECs.

Also Read

Bharat Ratna for Karpoori Thakur: All you need to know about 'Jan Nayak'

Exit poll 2023: Here's how politicians reacted to poll predictions

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

Jan Nayak Karpoori Thakur worked to create a more inclusive society

Chhattisgarh elections: Polling in two phases on Nov 7, 17; result on Dec 3

BJP govt 'misusing' ED to create fear among Oppn leaders: Sharad Pawar

BJP's CEC to meet today, likely to discuss more Lok Sabha candidates

PM disburses Rs 8,000-cr loans at Sashakt Nari, Viksit Bharat programme

Lok Sabha polls LIVE: Congress CEC meet today to finalise more candidates

Will unemployment be an issue for young voters?

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Supreme CourtLok Sabha electionsCongressElection Commission

First Published: Mar 11 2024 | 12:17 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story