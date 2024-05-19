Home / Politics / Sexual assault case: Arrest warrant issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna

Sexual assault case: Arrest warrant issued against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna

Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is on bail after spending seven days in jail after four-day police custody for allegedly kidnapping a woman

Prajwal Revanna
Trouble started for Prajwal after large number of explicit videos showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him became public | File image
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
1 min read Last Updated : May 19 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A special court for MPs and MLAs here has issued an arrest warrant against JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna in the sexual assault case.

The court issued the warrant in connection with the sexual assault case registered against Prajwal on Saturday in which his father and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna is also an accused.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Revanna, son of former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda, is on bail after spending seven days in jail after four-day police custody for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

There are three cases of sexual assault registered by three women against Prajwal, the NDA's Hassan Lok Sabha candidate who is at large.

A blue corner notice has been issued against him by the Interpol.

Trouble started for Prajwal after large number of explicit videos showing women being sexually assaulted allegedly by him became public.

Subsequently, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the recommendations of Karnataka State Commission for Women chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary to probe Prajwal's alleged atrocities on women.

Also Read

Ex-PM HD Devegowda's grandson Prajwal Revanna named in sex scandal: Details

'Truth will prevail soon': Prajwal Revanna on Karnataka sex scandal

Lookout notice, arrest warning for Prajwal Revanna in sex harassment row

'Won't protect him': HD Kumaraswamy as JD(S) suspends MP Prajwal Revanna

Amit Shah attacks Congress over sex scandal involving Deve Gowda's grandson

Hours after Kharge's snub, Adhir Ranjan sticks to his anti-Mamata stance

Rahul could not attend rally as permission denied to land chopper: Baghel

Don't use our matters for political mileage: Somnath Bharti's wife to FM

Delhi Court fixes May 20 to consider ED's chargesheet against Kejriwal, AAP

BJP alleges AAP circulating 'edited' videos to malign Swati Maliwal

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :KarnatakaSexual assaultsex scandalH D Deve Gowda

First Published: May 19 2024 | 9:09 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story