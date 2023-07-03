Home / Politics / Sharad Pawar rejects speculation that nephew's rebellion has his blessings

Sharad Pawar rejects speculation that nephew's rebellion has his blessings

Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this

Press Trust of India Satara
NCP chief Sharad Pawar

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 3:38 PM IST
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Monday rejected speculation that his nephew Ajit Pawar's rebellion has his blessings.

Addressing a press conference here, Sharad Pawar also said he has launched a statewide tour to strengthen the NCP and boost the confidence of party workers, unfazed by actions of a few leaders.

On Sunday, Ajit Pawar led a vertical split in the NCP to become the deputy chief minister. Eight other NCP leaders were also sworn in as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government.

Asked whether Ajit Pawar's rebellion on Sunday had his blessings, the NCP chief said, "It is a mean thing to say. Only those with a mean and low intellect can say this."

"I have set out on a tour of the state and galvanize the cadre. They should not feel disillusioned with what some leaders have done," Sharad Pawar said.

Topics :NCPSharad Pawarajit pawarMaharashtraPolitics

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 3:38 PM IST

