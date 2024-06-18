Home / Politics / Sharad Pawar seeks to meet CM to discuss drought-like situation in Pune

Sharad Pawar seeks to meet CM to discuss drought-like situation in Pune

Former state CM Pawar, who visited several drought-prone villages in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and interacted with farmers last week

Sharad Pawar, Sharad, NCP President
Mumbai: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar addresses a press conference, in Mumbai, Tuesday, June 4, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2024 | 10:07 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) head Sharad Pawar has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde seeking a meeting to address the drought-like situation in Purandar, Baramati, Indapur and Daund tehsils of Pune district.

In the letter dated June 16, which he posted on a micro-blogging site on Monday, Pawar said the state government had undertaken irrigation schemes in the region to mitigate the drought-like situation but problems were found in their implementation when he visited some of these areas recently.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

During discussions with the public in these visits, villagers also suggested some measures along with demands to solve the problem of agriculture and drinking water, the former Union minister said in the letter.

"There is a need to take permanent measures to overcome the traditional drought situation in the above mentioned talukas of Pune district. For this, we request you to organise a meeting in Mumbai under your leadership and in the presence of the two deputy chief ministers of the state as well as the Minister of Soil and Water Conservation and the Minister of Water Supply," he said.

Former state CM Pawar, who visited several drought-prone villages in the Baramati Lok Sabha constituency and interacted with farmers last week, will be touring more villages on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, his party functionaries said.

Also Read

ED raids Baramati company of NCP Chief Sharad Pawar's grand nephew

LS polls: No violation of MCC in Ajit Pawar's funds for votes' remarks

Pune crash: Police registers 6th FIR against teen's father in cheating case

Follow our orders on party name, symbols: SC to Ajit Pawar, Sharad Pawar

Supriya vs Sunetra: Baramati first electoral battle for Pawar clan rivals

Priyanka Gandhi to make poll debut as Rahul to leave Wayanad for Rae Bareli

Delhi Cong urges L-G to act against those responsible for water crisis

Cong demands abolition of Agnipath, seeks regular recruitment in army

After LS poll win from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA

EC should invite Musk to attempt hacking EVMs, says Andhra BJP chief

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :Sharad PawarMaharashtra governmentMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsShiv SenaNCPajit pawar

First Published: Jun 18 2024 | 10:07 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story