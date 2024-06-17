Home / Politics / Delhi Cong urges L-G to act against those responsible for water crisis

Delhi Cong urges L-G to act against those responsible for water crisis

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river

Congress flag
Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against those responsible for the "unprecedented water crisis" in the national capital. (photo: Reuters)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2024 | 10:49 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The Congress' interim Delhi chief Devender Yadav has written to Lt Governor VK Saxena, demanding action against those responsible for the "unprecedented water crisis" in the national capital amid the extreme heat battering the city.

According to a statement on Monday, Yadav alleged that despite significant wastage, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) and the Delhi Police have not taken any action against the guilty. Water theft from DJB pipes have become a regular feature in many parts of Delhi.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Yadav, in his letter, appealed to Saxena to issue a stringent directive to officials and their political leaders involved in a "blame game" to collaborate in effectively managing the water shortage and register FIRs against those responsible for the rapid rise in the scarcity, the statement added.

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Monday visited the Wazirabad barrage and appealed to the Haryana government to release water in the Yamuna river.

ALSO READ: Delhi water crisis: Supply to be affected in parts of Lutyens' Delhi

"If no water is received, how will the water treatment plants work? We appeal to Haryana that the people in Delhi are worried and they should release water in the Yamuna. Because unless they release water in the Yamuna, there will be continuous water shortage in Delhi," she said.

On Saturday, the Congress held "matka phod" protests across the city against the water shortage by smashing earthen pots on the ground.

Also Read

Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi: A look at fines in other nations

Delhi water crisis: No excess water released by Himachal, informs Haryana

Delhi's water shortage: SC questions state on action against 'tanker mafia'

Rs 2,000 fine for wasting water in Delhi, Jal Board to deploy 200 teams

Cong demands abolition of Agnipath, seeks regular recruitment in army

After LS poll win from Vidisha, Shivraj Singh Chouhan resigns as MLA

EC should invite Musk to attempt hacking EVMs, says Andhra BJP chief

'Symbol of dynasticism', says BJP on Priyanka contesting from Wayanad seat

Naveen Patnaik likely to become leader of Opposition in Odisha Assembly

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :CongressDelhi Development AuthorityWater crisisDelhi Water crisis

First Published: Jun 17 2024 | 10:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story