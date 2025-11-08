Siddaramaiah accuses BJP of vote theft, says PM ruined independent agencies

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Saturday alleged that after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister, he "destroyed all constitutional and independent institutions in the country" and made them, including the Election Commission, subordinate to the central government.

Claiming that the BJP has proved itself to be "experts in vote theft", the CM accused the saffron party of coming to power at the centre and in several states through such means.

He was speaking after announcing that the Congress party has gathered more than 1.12 crore signatures against 'vote theft' in the state as part of its signature campaign.

"We call BJP experts in lying; they are not just experts in lying, lies are their home deity. They are not just limited to it. They have proved that they are experts in vote theft. Vote theft has become their profession," Siddaramaiah said.

"BJP in recent years, through vote theft, have won Lok Sabha and Assembly polls and has come to power at the Centre and in several states," he added. Speaking to reporters here, he said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has exposed them with evidence in Maharashtra, Karnataka and Haryana. "During the recent Bihar polls, people who had earlier voted in Delhi polls have voted in Bihar too. According to our Constitution, a person can cast only one vote. Voting twice at multiple places is unconstitutional. Gaining power using unconstitutional means is against the basic principles of democracy and the Constitution," he added.

Hitting out at the Election Commission for failing to investigate the vote theft allegations made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the chief minister said the commission was responding "irresponsibly" and not acting in accordance with the Constitution in a democratic system. "It is clear from this that the Election Commission is functioning under the influence of the central government. Not only now, after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, he has destroyed all the independent agencies or bodies like CBI, ED, IT and now the Election Commission by making them function under their (ruling BJP) influence," Siddaramaiah said. All these independent bodies are functioning as subordinates of the central government, he added, calling it "detrimental to democracy." To get the attention of the people and to protect the Constitution and democracy, and also independent agencies or bodies, a signature campaign was launched by Congress against vote theft, Siddaramaiah said. So far, more than 1.12 crore signatures have been gathered in Karnataka, and it will continue.