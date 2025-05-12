Sikkim: When the 'Kingdom' took a beneficial, timely call 50 years ago

How Sikkim became brother to ‘7 Sisters’ By Archis Mohan

Surrounded on three sides by Nepal, Tibet Autonomous Region of China, and Bhutan, Sikkim is of immense strategic importance for India. It is India’s least populated and second-smallest — Goa being the smallest state.

Its people comprise those from Lepcha, Bhutia and Nepali ethnicities. It was a Buddhist kingdom from 1642 to 1975 under the Namgyal Chogyal dynasty. In 1835, the British East India Company annexed Darjeeling from Sikkim, and it also became its protectorate. From 1947 onwards, Sikkim was a protectorate of India. In 1973, protests erupted in Sikkim against the monarchy. In April 1975, the Indian Army took over the city of Gangtok and disarmed the Chogyal’s palace guards. In the subsequent referendum, 97.5 per cent of voters supported abolishing the monarchy. On 16 May, 1975, Sikkim became the 22nd state of the Indian Union, and the monarchy was abolished. Parliament passed the 35th and 36th amendments that made Sikkim a full state. China recognised Sikkim as an Indian state in 2003 with India declaring Tibet as part of Chinese territory. It led to Nathu La being opened for cross-border trade on July 6, 2006, almost 40 years after the Nathu La clashes of September 1967 between the two militaries, where India secured a decisive tactical advantage.