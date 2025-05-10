'Is it time for politics': Cong slams BJP over criticism of terror response

The Congress slammed the BJP on Saturday for accusing the previous UPA government of acting with "passivity" in responding to terror attacks and said the ruling party and the government must clarify whether it is time to play politics instead of giving a message of unity.

The opposition party's criticism came after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) hit out at the previous UPA government's approach in dealing with Pakistan.

"The message to the enemies is loud and clear. Don't mess with us! Unlike the UPA regime's passivity, New India has no patience for futile peace talks," the BJP said in a post on X and shared a video montage to claim that while talks followed terror attacks during the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) rule, this has changed under the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tagging the post on the microblogging platform, Congress's media and publicity department head Pawan Khera said, "So do we have to do politics now? Is it time to do politics? Doesn't the government need the support of the opposition?

Do we not have to give a message of unity now? The government and BJP should clarify," Khera said in his post in Hindi.