Simultaneous polls can become reality by 2034, says UP CM Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday claimed simultaneous polls could become a reality by 2034 and added those guided by the "nation first" mantra would back the move, even as he appealed for a "mass awareness" drive.

A 39-member parliamentary panel is scrutinising two bills on simultaneous elections, including one for amending the Constitution.

"There should be a mass awareness campaign on one nation, one election. If you run into critics, tell them this is our country, one nation, one election-induced political stability would be for our benefit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is working hard to realise the dream of a Viksit Bharat and ask why they are so worked up over it," Adityanath said at a function in Lucknow.

"If you give this reply and lead a mass awareness drive, simultaneous elections will become a reality by 2034," he added.

Adityanath also called for a simultaneous push to the one nation, one election campaign on social media.

"Talk about all aspects associated with one nation, one election. How it would end frequent elections that hamper the nation's growth, destroy the economy and give birth to political instability," he said.

"I am sure that, if you proceed on these lines, by 2034, we will move into an era of political stability, with governments completing their five-year terms. This will fast-track development and help create a massive blueprint of positive change," he said.

Simultaneous elections were held between 1952 and 1967 but the practice ended due to an internal rift in the Congress, the BJP leader claimed.

After 1967, governments were dissolved, President's Rule was imposed and political instability led the country astray. A roadmap is being prepared to implement simultaneous polls by 2034 through recommendations of the committee headed by former president Ram Nath Kovind and public awareness, he said.

Adityanath said simultaneous elections should be possible by adjusting the tenure of assemblies so that annual expenditure of Rs 3.5 lakh crore to Rs 4.5 lakh crore could be invested for development.

He also said all those guided by the "nation first" mantra would back simultaneous elections.

"The tenure of governments coming to power through midterm elections could also be fixed. Even today, there is a rule that if only a year is left for elections, then by-elections are not held. Some such riders would come into play for midterm polls after one nation, one election comes into effect," he added.

Citing the case of Uttar Pradesh, he said, "Frequent elections caused disruptions everywhere. Prior to 2017, there was rampant lawlessness and looting of resources, all due to unstable governments and frequent elections. As a result, youngsters grappled with an identity crisis. Post 2017, things changed for the better and the changing face of Uttar Pradesh is proof of how stability helps." Adityanath claimed Uttar Pradesh would not have become the country's leading economy without a stable government.

Such was the lawlessness that no one knew which government would be toppled and which would come to power. The result was that the mafia prospered in each district, he claimed.

"Frequent elections led to mafia raj, loot of resources and lack of development in all spheres. The country also fared similarly before 2014. There was a crisis of credibility within the country and it faced an identity crisis globally. Political instability inevitably affects the economy," he said.

Recalling former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the chief minister said, "Atal ji had an unstable first tenure and the second one, too, was marked by political compulsions. But it is a tribute to his leadership skills that he managed to steer the country through the turbulent politics of the time." There is a need to realise the prime minister's vision of one nation, one election, Adityanath also said.

Vajpayee, who considered political stability as the first condition for good governance, security and development, also had the same idea, he claimed.