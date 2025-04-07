'Stock market not for all': Rahul Gandhi after Trump tariffs crash market

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday reacted to the stock market tumble following US President Donald Trump's announcement of reciprocal tariffs. The Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha claimed that whle unlimited money is made in the stock market, not everyone gets the benefit of it.

"The US president has led to a tumble in the stock market. Less than 1 per cent of the people here have their money invested in the stock market, which means the stock market is not a field for you. Unlimited money is made in it, but you don't get the benefit of it," Gandhi said during his address at 'Samvidhan Suraksha Sammelan' (Save the Constitution Symposium) in Patna.

"Trump has blown the lid off the illusion. Reality is biting back. PM Modi is nowhere to be seen. India has to accept reality. We have no choice but to build a resilient, production-based economy that works for all Indians," the Congress MP said in a post on X. On April 2, Trump announced reciprocal tariffs on nearly all imports to the US from friendly nations, including a 26 per cent tax on Indian goods . The move triggered a global sell-off on Monday, with India’s benchmark Sensex index falling nearly 4,000 points in intraday trade."Trump has blown the lid off the illusion. Reality is biting back. PM Modi is nowhere to be seen. India has to accept reality. We have no choice but to build a resilient, production-based economy that works for all Indians," the Congress MP said in a post on X.

Rahul Gandhi demands caste census

During his address, Rahul Gandhi again emphasised his demand for a nationwide caste-census, claiming that people from weaker sections of society being treated as "second-class citizens."

"Congress will conduct X-ray of India through caste census for benefit of socially backward classes," said Gandhi, adding that his party would end the barrier of 50 per cent cap on reservations.

In Bihar, the Congress is part of the Mahagathbandhan, which also includes Rashtriya Janata Dal and the Left parties. Speaking about the alliance, Rahul Gandhi said, "Mahagathbandhan will work for uplift of Dalits, EBCs, women of Bihar."

"People of Bihar have always shown new direction to India, confident they would do it again this time," he added.

Elections for Bihar Assembly are due for later this year.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi joined the party's ongoing 'Palayan Roko, Naukri Do' (Stop Migration, Provide Jobs) padyatra in Bihar's Begusarai district. In a post on X, he said the youth of Bihar "will not tolerate injustice anymore" and fight for their rights, employment and justice. (With inputs from agencies)