Home / Politics / Sonia Gandhi calls Congress Parliamentary Strategy group meeting tomorrow

Sonia Gandhi calls Congress Parliamentary Strategy group meeting tomorrow

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called a meeting of MPs of the INDIA alliance to discuss the strategy for the special parliamentary session

ANI Politics
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi has convened a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Strategy group on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming special session of Parliament, party sources said.

Sonia Gandhi was discharged from the hospital on Monday. She was admitted to Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital with symptoms of mild fever on Sunday.

As per the information, there would be a discussion on party's plan to tackle questions and issues likely to be raised in the Parliament Session.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also called a meeting of MPs of the INDIA alliance to discuss the strategy for the special parliamentary session.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Thursday informed about the five-day special session of Parliament from September 18-22. The agenda for the special session, however, was not revealed yet.

Posting the information on social media app X, Joshi also attached a picture of the old parliament building and the new building, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The Centre on Saturday constituted an eight-member committee to examine and make recommendations for holding simultaneous elections in the country.

The members of the committee, apart from former President Kovind, include Union Home Minister Amit Shah; Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury; former Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Ghulam Nabi Azad; former Finance Commission chairman NK Singh, former Lok Sabha secretary general Subhash C Kashyap, senior advocate Harish Salve and former chief vigilance commissioner Sanjay Kothari.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded last month, was held in the old Parliament building.

The announcement of the Special Session came as a surprise in political circles with the parties gearing up for assembly polls in five states later this year.

The winter session of Parliament usually begins in the last week of November.

Also Read

BJP's politics set Manipur on fire, says Rahul Gandhi: Top quotes

Sonia Gandhi never spoke of Karnataka sovereignty: Congress deletes tweet

Manipur is sensitive matter, politics on it is shameful, says Amit Shah

Parliament inauguration: Cong lacks national spirit and pride, says Puri

Karnataka elections: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge wins back Gulbarga

Centre seeks apology from Akbar Lone for raising 'Pakistan Zindabad' slogan

Who ordered lathi-charge on Maratha quota protesters in Jalna, asks Raut

4-months after ethnic violence, Manipur lies 'forgotten' by Centre: Cong

BJP govt is vengeful body primed against state govts opposed to it: Stalin

BJP nominates former UP Dy CM Dinesh Sharma as Rajya Sabha candidate

Topics :Sonia GandhiCongressParliamentmallikarjun kharge

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story