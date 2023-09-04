Home / Politics / 4-months after ethnic violence, Manipur lies 'forgotten' by Centre: Cong

"The Union home minister (Amit Shah) has failed to put an end to the violence and ensure the recovery of arms and ammunition. Instead, many more armed groups have entered the conflict," Ramesh said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Bloomberg)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
The Congress on Monday attacked the Centre over its handling of the situation in Manipur, alleging that four months after ethnic violence broke out, the state lies "forgotten" by the Modi government.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said that in the last four months, the world has witnessed "how the prime minister (Narendra Modi) has failed Manipur during its worst crisis".

In a post on X, Ramesh alleged that "while the prime minister and his drum-beaters are obsessed with G20, four months after ethnic violence broke out on May 3rd, Manipur lies forgotten by the Modi government".

The chief minister (N Biren Singh) has ensured that the Manipuri society is more divided today than ever before, he said.

"The Union home minister (Amit Shah) has failed to put an end to the violence and ensure the recovery of arms and ammunition. Instead, many more armed groups have entered the conflict," Ramesh said.

The prime minister "refuses" to visit Manipur, or lead an all-party delegation, or initiate any credible peace process, he said. "Has he even met his own colleague from Manipur in the cabinet," the Congress general secretary asked.

"In the midst of a humanitarian tragedy, there is a complete and total breakdown of the Constitutional machinery and trust between communities in Manipur," he alleged.

His remarks come after the Manipur government shifted the last of 10 Kuki families comprising 24 members from Imphal's New Lambulane area where they had been living for decades and did not move elsewhere even after the ethnic violence broke out in the northeastern state four months ago.

These families were taken to the Kuki-dominated Kangpokpi district on the northern side of the Imphal Valley early on Saturday, as they had become "vulnerable targets", an official said.

The Kuki families alleged that they were forcibly evicted from their residences in the New Lambulane area to Motbung.

More than 160 people lost their lives and several hundreds were injured since the ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur in early May after a Tribal Solidarity March was organised in the hill districts to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Nagas and Kukis constitute little over 40 per cent and reside in the hill districts.

Topics :Amit ShahManipurCongressBJPModi govt

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 11:25 AM IST

