Tally is now 60: Congress after Trump repeats India-Pak peace broker claim

The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over US President Donald Trump repeating his claims that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, chiding, tally "is now 60." Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he addressed a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Just when it appeared that the claims had stopped, President Trump has reminded the world again." At a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Washington yesterday, Trump reiterated his claim that he had intervened to ensure Operation Sindoor was halted, Ramesh said on X.

"Of course, he has said this earlier in Saudi Arabia itself as well as in Qatar, Egypt, UK, Netherlands, and Japan apart from in many other press interactions," the Congress leader said. "The tally is now 60." In his bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump said, "I've stopped actually eight wars. Have another one to go with, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. Wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do." "I'm very proud. And I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. You know, there's one that was ready to start, and they're doing very well. So, it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in, many of these leaders have come in, and, you know, they signed their peace deals right here in the Oval Office," Trump said as the Saudi prince and his delegation listened.