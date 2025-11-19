Home / Politics / Tally is now 60: Congress after Trump repeats India-Pak peace broker claim

Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he addressed a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince

Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 9:40 AM IST
The Congress on Wednesday took a swipe at the Narendra Modi government over US President Donald Trump repeating his claims that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan, chiding, tally "is now 60."  Trump on Tuesday repeated his claim that he stopped the war between India and Pakistan, as he addressed a bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary, in-charge, communications, Jairam Ramesh said, "Just when it appeared that the claims had stopped, President Trump has reminded the world again."  At a meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince in Washington yesterday, Trump reiterated his claim that he had intervened to ensure Operation Sindoor was halted, Ramesh said on X.

"Of course, he has said this earlier in Saudi Arabia itself as well as in Qatar, Egypt, UK, Netherlands, and Japan apart from in many other press interactions," the Congress leader said. "The tally is now 60."  In his bilateral meeting with the Saudi Crown Prince, Trump said, "I've stopped actually eight wars. Have another one to go with, (Russian President Vladimir) Putin. I'm a little surprised at Putin. It's taken longer than I thought, but we stopped India and Pakistan. Wish I could go through the list. You know the list better than I do."  "I'm very proud. And I stopped one that was almost ready to start again. You know, there's one that was ready to start, and they're doing very well. So, it all took place right here in the Oval Office, whether by telephone or whether they came in, many of these leaders have come in, and, you know, they signed their peace deals right here in the Oval Office," Trump said as the Saudi prince and his delegation listened.

Since May 10, the first time Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a full and immediate ceasefire after a long night of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim several times that he helped ease tensions between the two countries.

India has consistently denied any party's intervention.

Earlier this month, the Congress took a swipe at Prime Minister Modi over Trump's claim that India has "largely stopped buying oil from Russia."  "What does Howdy Modi have to say about all this?" the opposition party asked.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpCongressIndia Pakistan relations

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 9:40 AM IST

