Tamil Actor Vijay enters politics with 'Tamilaga Vetri Kazham' party

Tamil actor Vijay announced his foray into politics, unveiling his party as "Tamilaga Vetri Kazham" (TVK) on Friday through a post on X (formerly Twitter). While the announcement comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the actor has clarified that his newly formed party will not participate in the general elections and will refrain from endorsing any other political entity.

In his statement, Vijay wrote, "We are not going to contest the 2024 elections, and we are not going to support any party. We have made this decision during the General and Executive Council Meeting."

In his post, the actor writes, "It is my long-term intention and desire to help the people of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil community, who gave me name, fame and everything after my parents, as much as I can. 'Ennith Vathaka Karumam' is the Valluvan vote. Accordingly, a political party led by us has been started under the name 'Tamilaka Vetri Kazhagam' and an application has been made today on behalf of our party to register with the Chief Election Commission of India."

