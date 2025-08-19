Meet Sudershan Reddy, former SC judge now Opposition's vice president pick

The Opposition INDIA bloc on Tuesday named former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as its candidate for the vice-presidential election against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance’s nominee, CP Radhakrishnan.

Who is B Sudershan Reddy?

B Sudershan Reddy, 79, is a former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court and a retired judge of the Supreme Court of India.

He began his legal career in 1971 and later served as Government Pleader in the Andhra Pradesh High Court. In 1995, he was appointed as a permanent judge of the same court. He went on to become Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court in December 2005 and joined the Supreme Court of India in January 2007, where he served until his retirement on July 8, 2011.

Earlier in his career, Justice Reddy also worked as legal adviser and standing counsel for Osmania University. In March 2013, he was appointed as the first Lokayukta of Goa, though he resigned from the post within seven months, citing personal reasons. He currently serves on the Board of Trustees of the International Arbitration and Mediation Centre in Hyderabad. 'India's most distinguished and progressive jurists': Congress The decision was finalised at a meeting of alliance leaders convened at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence in New Delhi, where the bloc discussed fielding a joint nominee for the second-highest constitutional office.

“All opposition parties have collectively chosen a candidate for the Vice-Presidential election. I am delighted that all parties have united and reached an agreement. This is a significant achievement for democracy and the Constitution,” Kharge said after the meeting. “B Sudarshan Reddy Garu is one of India's most distinguished and progressive jurists. His judgments reflect his commitment to the poor and vulnerable, upholding the Constitution and fundamental rights,” Kharge said. The alliance will formally file his nomination papers on August 21. BJP nominates CP Radhakrishnan as VP candidate The NDA had on Sunday announced Maharashtra Governor and senior Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) functionary CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate. Radhakrishnan, a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Coimbatore and a former president of the BJP’s Tamil Nadu unit, was appointed Maharashtra Governor in 2023.