Home / Politics / Govt likely to introduce bill to restore J&K statehood in LS on Aug 20

Govt likely to introduce bill to restore J&K statehood in LS on Aug 20

On Aug 5, 2019, Centre abrogated Article 370 and 35A, ending J&K's special status

Parliament, Budget session, Lok Sabha
On August 7, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote to all national parties, including the BJP, urging them to support the restoration of statehood
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 10:44 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Union government is likely to introduce a bill in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday seeking to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), according to a report in The Tribune.
 
On August 5, 2019, the Government of India abrogated Articles 370 and 35A, which had granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir since 1949, and granted the border state special powers over its administration, thanks to a separate Constitution.
 
The removal of the statutes - which rendered the state's separate Constitution defunct - was announced in Parliament by Union Home Minister Amit Shah. As part of the reorganisation announced by Shah, the state was divided into two separate Union Territories: Jammu and Kashmir, which was given a legislative Assembly, and Ladakh, which was created without one.
 
Calls for statehood restorations
 
On August 7, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah wrote to all national parties, including the BJP, urging them to support the restoration of statehood. In his letter, he called for a bill to be introduced in the ongoing monsoon Parliament session to achieve this.
 
“The restoration must not be viewed as a concession but as an essential course correction, one that prevents us from sliding down a slippery slope where statehood of our constituent states is no longer regarded as a constitutional right but reduced instead to a discretionary favour bestowed at the will of the central govt,” CM Omar Abdullah wrote in his letter.
 
Petitions in SC
 
On August 14, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to respond to a petition, filed by academician Zahoor Ahmad Bhat, seeking the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. The apex court had given Centre eight weeks to respond.
 
The bench of Chief Justice of India BR Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran noted Solicitor General Tushar Mehta’s submission that multiple factors were involved in the decision-making process.
 
"You cannot ignore what happened in Pahalgam... It is for Parliament and the Executive to take a decision," the CJI said when senior lawyer Gopal Sankaranarayanan, appearing for Bhat.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Meet Sudershan Reddy, former SC judge now Opposition's vice president pick

Amit Shah 'ultimately responsible' for ₹50,000 cr alleged land scam: Raut

Rahul Gandhi warns CEC, 2 ECs of action when INDIA bloc forms govt

NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan meets PM Modi

UP not mafia-free, smaller mafias have merged into a mega-mafia: Akhilesh

Topics :Jammu and KashmirLok SabhaParliament

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story